McDonald's Makes Big Changes To Its Apple Pie

(99.5 WYCD) - The McDonald’s apple pie you know and love just got a makeover.

The fast food giant announced that they altered the recipe for the beloved dessert to include less ingredients and a whole new look.

“Our new freshly baked Apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made,” Tiffany Briggs, a McDonald’s spokesperson, said in a press release. “We removed, for example, artificial preservatives from our Chicken McNuggets and switched to real butter in our breakfast sandwiches because those changes matter to our guests.”

“Likewise, our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love,” Briggs continued.

The pies, which clock in at 240 calories, are now covered in lattice-style crust and sprinkled with a sugar topping. The “100% American grown apples” used inside are a variety of Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, Ida Red and Fuji.

McDonald's

The response on Twitter has been fairly negative, with some customers accusing the brand of making the dessert taste “too healthy.”

McDonald's changed their apple pie crust & we should be rioting in the streets. — shushy ❄️ (@rachel2manypaws) September 9, 2018

@McDonalds I didn't think you could really ruin an apple pie... but you managed to do just that. They are horrible now. — Justin White (@jmwhite777) September 18, 2018

What happened to @McDonalds “Baked” fried apple pies? These taste too healthy. ;) — Briggie (@Miss_BusyB) September 17, 2018

I don't know one person who likes the new @McDonalds apple pie. PLEASE bring the old ones back — Matt (@mattgoody20) September 18, 2018