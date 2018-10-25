McRib is back ... and it can be delivered!

(99.5 WYCD) -- The McRib is back, baby!

McDonald’s announced on Thursday that the barbecue-smothered sandwich is making a comeback at over 9,000 stores in the United States.

The McRib – seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun – was last in restaurants in November 2017.

It first launched in 1981.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz said in a press release. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year.”

There’s an even an app called McDonald’s Finder to help you find the barbecue goodness you crave.

Fans also will be able to order through Uber Eats “to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s,” Haracz said in the release.