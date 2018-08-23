McDonald's Is Selling BUCKETS Of McNuggets

(99.5 WYCD) - Late-night McDonald's runs in Japan are about to get muuuuch more exciting. (Assuming people in Japan go on late-night McDonald's runs ... No? An American thing?) Whatever time folks in Japan head to McDonald's come December, they will have the option to order McNuggets by the bucket.

Yes, that's right. MCNUGGET (*clapping hand emoji*) BUCKETS.

Foodbeast reports that the 48 McNuggets will be served in KFC-esque buckets, in collaboration with a Japanese music group called NGT48.

Neither McDonald's Japan nor NGT48 have publicly promoted the nugget buckets yet, but apparently they will debut December 1.

Why Japan is Awesome #785: Chicken McNuggets Come in Buckets https://t.co/LKm5tyHAqp pic.twitter.com/4NETsd5iTI — YOMYOMF (@yomyomf) August 12, 2018

While you're impatiently waiting for the McNugget buckets to hit the states (because it's only a matter of time, right!?)