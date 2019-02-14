McDonald's Shamrock Shake is Officially Back On the Menu

(99.5 WYCD) -- McDonald’s customers craving the fast food giant’s famous Shamrock Shake struck gold this week.

McDonald's has officially announced Thursday the return of its seasonal minty green milkshake at participating restaurants, nearly 50 years after it debuted on menus.

"The one, the only, the original Shamrock Shake is back," the restaurant wrote in a news release.

McDonald’s also went on to describe the shake's ingredients, lest anyone think the shake is made with honest-to-goodness shamrocks.

“It’s made with our creamy, dreamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with delicious whipped topping,” the restaurant wrote.

The limited edition shake is only available once a year to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day season. This year, they’ll be available in stores through March 24.

To help those thirsty for its creamy confection track them down, McDonald’s has introduced a feature on its app that tracks which locations are selling the beverage based on zip code.