McDonald's Will Launch Cheesy Bacon Fries Nationwide In 2019

Get ready, McDonald's fans, because the french fries we all know and adore are getting revamped — and from the looks of it, we're loving it!

McDonald’s will soon sell its cheesy bacon fries nationwide in 2019, reports Business Insider.

As expected, the item comes with medium fries topped with melted cheese and bacon bits sprinkled on top. The fries were previously tested at a limited number of restaurants.

People in Hawaii and Northern California have already been able to try out the fries, according to posts on social media. And in Spain and Canada, the chain previously sold cheesy fries for quite a while.

By the way, McDonald’s has not officially confirmed the news about the nationwide release, but they instead offered a very suggestive response that seemed to confirm the cheesy rumors.

"I'm afraid I'll have to provide a cheesy no comment," a McDonald's representative told Business Insider. "At this moment, our kitchens are bacon-ing something together. But we're not yet ready to share the gouda news."