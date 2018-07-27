Meet the FDNY's bravest -- and hottest -- from its 2019 'Calendar of Heroes'

(WYCD) - A group of New York’s bravest are keeping things hot — no flames required.

The 2019 New York City Fire Department’s Calendar of Heroes was released on Wednesday and stars 24 men and women — all of whom are firefighters, EMTs or paramedics — showcasing their impressive bodies (and very little of their uniform).

Firefighter Joe Romeo of Engine 245 in Coney Island, and EMT Kristen Bernard are the cover models.

TODAY! Meet the men and women of the 2019 #FDNY Calendar of Heroes! Join us at Broadway Pedestrian Plaza: Broadway between W 42 St and W 43 St in Manhattan from 11am to 3pm pic.twitter.com/EL1ardLEx9 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 25, 2018

An FDNY spokeswoman said the calendar is a great opportunity to highlight the brave men and woman who train rigorously to keep New Yorkers safe.

The calendar is on sale for $15.95 and can be purchased online, with all proceeds going to the FDNY Foundation, which provides training and education for fire department members, in addition to fire safety education.