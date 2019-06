Want to meet Tenille Townes? Well, here's your chance!

Join Cadillac Jack at Diamondback Saloon from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday (June 28) for your chance to meet Tenille Townes.

Fans will also have the opportunity to win tickets and backstage passes for the Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Saturday, June 29.