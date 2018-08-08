Meghan Trainer & Brett Eldredge Set For “CMT Crossroads”

Meghan Trainer and Brett Eldredge are the latest artists to team up for an episode of “CMT Crossroads.” The episode, which filmed earlier this year at Liberty Hall in Franklin, Tennessee, will air September 3rd at 10 pm.

“Brett and I have known each other for a few years now, and I am such a fan of not only Brett’s music but him as a person,” Trainor says in a release. “He’s a superstar, and I was star-struck during the whole performance!’’

Adds Brett, “I just love Meghan’s sound — she’s got a funky, swaggy thing to her music that no one else is doing. We’re going to make everybody feel alive. We’re going to make them feel it in their hearts and their souls. We’re going to bring big vocals and magic moments.”

The episode will have the pair collaborating on Meghan’s tunes “All About The Bass,” “No Excuses” and “Let You Be Right,” Brett’s “Drunk on Your Love,” “Wanna Be That Song” and “Haven’t Met You Yet,” as well as a special duet of the Kenny Rodgers/Dolly Parton classic “Islands in the Stream.”