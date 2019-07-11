Meijer Announces Steeper Teacher Discount For Classroom Supplies

As teachers begin to gear up for back-to-school season, Meijer is trying to make it a little easier.

The Grand Rapids-based retailer is offering a 15 percent discount on classroom essentials to teachers across the Midwest, its steepest back-to-school discount ever.

It applies to all Meijer stores, now through September 28.

"It's actually our third year of doing this program for our teachers," said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back To School Merchandising for Meijer. "The thing that's different this year is we have extended the duration and we've also increased the discount to 15% for the entire summer, so in the past we've been at 10 (%)."

"We've run it for a very long window of time in the past, but it's the highest discount we've ever offered for this window of time."

The discount will work on items like paper, pencils, post-its, and even backpacks to those who come in an show a valid teaching ID at the customer service desk.

"Teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets to pay for school supplies and doing a lot on their own, and oftentimes they're not even reimbursed," Pasch told WWJ's Dan Jenkins. "So we're doing our part to ease the burden as much as possible for our teachers, and really as a thank you and to support them as they invest in our students."

According to the National Center of Education Statistics, 94% of teachers report spending their own money on supplies. On average, a teacher will spend $479 a year, but 7% spent more than $1,000.

Teachers should keep an eye out for deals at other stores, too. USA Today reports Target will offer a 15% discount for teachers on certain supplies for a week, beginning July 13.