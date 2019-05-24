Memorial Day Weekend Forecast: Chance Of T-Storms, Severe Weather

DETROIT - A threat of thunderstorms will be looming over the entire Memorial Day weekend in metro Detroit.

"The holiday weekend has some good spots and it will have some stretches where we'll have to pay attention to the weather and plan some indoor activities," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

The first chance of thunderstorms happens Friday night, with the strongest storm capable of producing large hail and heavy rainfall. Storms will track to the northeast at 40 mph.

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are also expected to develop Saturday. Forecasters say these storms could become severe, especially during the afternoon hours.

"There's going to be some breaks in between storms, the sun may pop out -- but any of the thunderstorms that do pop up could have strong to severe characteristics, gusty winds and some downpours," said DeVore.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially south of I-69. Continue to check the forecast for the latest details. #miwx pic.twitter.com/NMafRJ7lch — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 23, 2019

Sunday will be mostly dry, although chances for a shower or stray thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

A chance of thunderstorms will also exist Monday through Wednesday as a series of low pressure systems potentially move through the area.

"Memorial Day starts dry with sunshine," said DeVore. "We expect clouds to increase -- it may hold off until either late in the day or even the evening hours, but there will be a shower or thunderstorm on the watchful eye of us here for Memorial Day Monday."

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Friday -- Some sun, then increasing clouds, a shower or thunderstorm in spots this afternoon. High 68. Low 58.

Saturday -- Times of clouds and sun, a shower or thunderstorm around; warmer; thunderstorms can be severe. High 81. Low 63.

Sunday -- Partly sunny, a shower or thunderstorm around. High 75. Low 52.

Monday -- Some sunshine giving way to clouds. High 73. Low 59.

Tuesday -- Mostly cloudy, a shower or thunderstorm around; warm. High 82. Low 66.