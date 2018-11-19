Memorial service set for 'Hee Haw' host, guitarist Roy Clark

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — A public memorial service is planned in Oklahoma for singer-guitarist Roy Clark, who headlined the TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century.

A "celebration of life" service will be held Wednesday at Rhema Bible Church in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow. Clark was 85 when he died last week at his home in Tulsa from complications of pneumonia.

Clark was a guitar virtuoso known for hits including "Yesterday When I was Young" and "Honeymoon Feeling." He also played the banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments.

Clark was the "Hee Haw" host or co-host for the variety show's entire 24-year run. He also was a frequent guest performer with top orchestras, including the Boston Pops, and was a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

