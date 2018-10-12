Meteorologist Proudly Wears Sleeping Baby During Weather Report

(99.5 WYCD) - Shhh this meteorologist is wearing a baby on the air.

Susie Martin strapped her one-year-old snoozing son to her back, while reporting the national weather forecast. She says it’s all to promote “baby-wearing,” which helps her to multitask while comforting her little one.

Wow. We're absolutely blown away by the response the #babywearing video has gotten! Thank you for all the kindness. @smartinWX has addressed some of the most common questions she's getting on our latest blog: https://t.co/kElk2kU9s4 pic.twitter.com/qLHj8y7DWK — Praedictix Weather (@Praedictix) October 9, 2018

Pediatric experts say the technique can help further bonding between parents and children as they grow.

Susie adds that she’s proud of the video and wants to empower other working moms.