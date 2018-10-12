Dreamstime

Meteorologist Proudly Wears Sleeping Baby During Weather Report

October 12, 2018
Features

(99.5 WYCD) - Shhh this meteorologist is wearing a baby on the air.

Susie Martin strapped her one-year-old snoozing son to her back, while reporting the national weather forecast. She says it’s all to promote “baby-wearing,” which helps her to multitask while comforting her little one.

Pediatric experts say the technique can help further bonding between parents and children as they grow.

Susie adds that she’s proud of the video and wants to empower other working moms.

