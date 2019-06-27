LIST: Metro Detroit Fourth Of July Fireworks

For metro Detroiters looking to celebrate the Fourth of July, there are plenty of opportunities for family fun and fireworks within just a short drive from home.

Below is a list of events going on around your area:

June 28

St. Clair Shores - Veterans Memorial Park: The price is $2 in advance for a resident, $3 in advance for a non-resident. The cost at the gate is $3 per person. In the case of rain on that day, the fireworks rain out date will be Saturday, June 29, 2019.

June 29

Grosse Pointe Farms Regatta And Fireworks - 10 p.m. at 350 Lakeshore Drive, Pier Park, Grosse Point Farms, MI 48236

Community Fireworks at Romulus Middle School and Wick Elementary, Romulus, MI 48174 at Dusk Taylor - Taylor Summer Festival: 12111 Pardee Road Heritage Park, Taylor, MI 48180. Fireworks display scheduled for approximately 10 p.m. In the case of rain on that day, the fireworks rain out date will be Saturday, June 29, 2019.

June 30

Livonia Spree - Fireworks begin at dusk (approximately 10:15 pm). 14281 Farmington Ford Field, Livonia, MI 48154

July 3

Shelby Township - The fireworks will be visible throughout the Shelby Township DDA Van Dyke corridor beginning at 10 p.m. The township will host families at Ford Field Central Park at 7460 23 Mile Road.

July 4

Clawson - City Park (W Elmwood north to Park, N. Washington west to N Bywood, Clawson, MI). Fireworks cap off the Independence Day parade, carnival, and annual 4th of July Clawson tradition. Fireworks start at dusk.

July 6

Inkster - Summer Fest: The Fireworks will take place on the second day of the City’s Annual Summer Music Fest at dusk. Old City of Inkster Civic Center, Inkster, MI 48141

July 10

Clinton Township - Clinton Township Gazebo (Civic Center): Fireworks begin at dusk.

July 12

Woodhaven - Uncle Sam Jam: The show begins Friday Night at dusk and can be seen anywhere inside the festival grounds.

Multi-date fireworks