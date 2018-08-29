Metro Detroit Girl On Hospice Checks Bucket List And Meets Taylor Swift

(99.5 WYCD) - A 10-year-old Troy girl on hospice had her dream of meeting Taylor Swift become a reality Tuesday night.

Izzy came face-to-face with Taylor before she performed at Ford Field in front of a sold out crowd during her 'Reputation' stadium tour.

Video of Realizing it&#039;s real

The meeting was made possible by social media and documented on her blog, Irresistible Izzy.

WXYZ reports a friend put a plea on Facebook last week asking anyone with a connection to help Izzy, who had already purchased tickets to the concert, meet her idol.

The post was reportedly shared over 500 times and got into the hands of the right people at Ford Field.

According to the blog, Izzy has complex congenital heart defects. WXYZ reports she has had multiple surgeries and relies on morphine around the clock.

However, none of that prevented her from enjoying the incredible concert last night!

irresistibleizzy.blogspot.com

Check out the rest of her night below.

Video of She about to come on stage