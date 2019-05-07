This Meme Compares Metro Detroit Neighborhoods To 'The Breakfast Club' Characters

(99.5 WYCD) -- Only people from Metro Detroit will understand this one.

A meme circulating on Facebook compares the characters of "The Breakfast Club" to Metro Detroit neighborhoods.

The version below features a look at the Woodward Corridor and it's not too far off. It has over 5,000 shares.

There's a Downriver version, which was shared by Downriver resident Gabriel Pilon. It's been shared more than 800 times.

Finally, there's a version that compares the characters to Western Wayne County. It has over 1,900 shares.

The movie is one of the most popular from the 1980s. It's about five students in different high school cliques who are stuck in detention together. Throughout the movie, the students learn more about each other and find they have more in common than they previously thought