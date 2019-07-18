Metro Detroit Under Excessive Heat Warning Until Saturday Night

DETROIT - It's going to be dangerously hot in metro Detroit over the next few days.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for all of southeastern Michigan from noon Thursday until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say high temperatures will reach into upper 90s with heat index between 100 to 110 degrees. Low temperatures will only fall into the 70s each night, limiting the possible relief from the heat.

Dangerously hot across Southeast Michigan for the next three days. #miwx pic.twitter.com/5iAcGJZhNi — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 18, 2019

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity creates a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, especially if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and wear light weight and loose fitting clothing.

SEE A FULL LIST OF COOLING CENTERS IN METRO DETROIT

SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, has also declared Thursday as an Ozone Action day in Southeast Michigan. Heat indexes over 100 degrees contribute to ozone formation and the potential for poor air quality. Potential for poor air quality also exists on Friday as hot, muggy weather continues.

Breathing high concentrations of ozone can cause a variety of health problems, particularly for the elderly, children and people with asthma or other respiratory diseases. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation, such as: refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include: carpooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Thursday -- Times of clouds and sun, hot and humid; a shower or thunderstorm in spots in the evening and overnight. High 90. Low 79.

Friday -- Partly sunny, very hot; a strong thunderstorm late in the afternoon; extreme heat can be dangerous. High 95. Low 78.

Saturday -- Partly sunny; a shower or thunderstorm around, very hot and humid. High 95. Low 74.

Sunday -- Some sun, then turning cloudy, a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; not as hot. High 83. Low 63.

Monday -- Periods of clouds and sunshine; pleasant. High 78. Low 59.