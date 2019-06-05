Carrie Underwood Previews "Southbound" Video, Plans Free Outdoor Performance

The latest from her 'Cry Pretty' album

June 5, 2019
Michael Cerio

Carrie Underwood is ready to unwrap the latest video from her Cry Pretty album. The clip for the summer anthem, "Southbound",  is coming on Saturday and Underwood has revealed a teaser on her Instagram page.

Featuring some backyard fun, lakeside games, and at least one dog - "Southbound" looks to be the perfect party.

Related: Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan Among CMT Performers

View this post on Instagram

#SouthboundVideo coming this Saturday! --☀️--

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

On Wednesday night, Underwood will be doing a free outdoor performance in Nashville. At The Parthenon in Nashville, Carrie will perform as part of the CMT Awards. She is nominated for Video Of The Year for "Cry Pretty."

For the second time, Little Big Town will host the show airing live at 8 PM EST on CMT. You can check out all the nominees and who's performing here.

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood
Country Summer

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael and Grunwald Talk To Chief Ellsworth About The True Meaning Of Memorial Day WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa: Mother's Day Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Ask Alexa WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes