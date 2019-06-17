Dolly Parton Had the Perfect Reaction to Post Malone Wearing a Print of Her Face

The "Wow." singer had a tribute to Dolly at Bonnaroo

June 17, 2019
Michael Cerio

At Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN this weekend, Post Malone paid tribute to one of Tennessee's finest residents. On Saturday night, the "Sunflower" singer took the stage wearing pants and a button-down shirt covered in a print of a classic Dolly Parton photo. 

Pictures from the event caught the eye of Parton, who responded while posting a photo of Posty. "Love the outfit from head to toe Post Malone" she wrote. The iconic singer turned 73 this year, and was honored last month by the FBI for her work with families affected by the Tennessee wildfires. 

Post Malone is set for a string of festival dates around the world for the rest of the summer. You can see the full list of shows here.

