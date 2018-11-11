EXCLUSIVE: Country Music's Brightest Stars Eat Nashville's Tastiest Treat

Every city has its favorite food. That delicacy that you proudly brag about, because you know that it tastes better in your town than anywhere else. Some cities have one, some have many, but everywhere you go there's at least on thing you have to try.

As soon as we landed in Nashville, we started hearing about the iconic Goo Goo Clusters. The chocolate treat was born in the Music City and has a long history with the Grand Ole Opry. For over a hundred years they have been a staple in Tennessee, and we knew we needed to try one, or five.

We went to the source for some background on this Nashville original and learned what goes into this round little miracle. We left with some new knowledge and a trunk full of Goo Goo Clusters. Rather than go at it alone, we invited a few of our friends to have one. It just so happens our friends are famous and really good at music.

"My grandmother used to keep them in her house growing up, so I've had my fair share of these for sure" Thomas Rhett told us. The "Marry Me" singer, as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, and a few other favorites all ate Goo Goo Clusters with us and got sucked into our newfound knowledge.

