EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks, Thomas Rhett, And More Share Their Go-To Karaoke Song

There will be a lot of amazing performances at the 2018 CMA Awards. Garth Brooks will be in the building, as will Pistol Annies, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and many, many more.

It takes a special talent to grace the stage at the CMAs, but anybody, and we mean anybody can sing karaoke. That's why it's the best. Your chance to step into the spotlight, and be the star while embodying your favorite performer.

Related: The 2018 CMA Awards: Who Should Win 'Entertainer Of The Year'?

We know what we sing, Johnny Cash's "Ring Of Fire" after two drinks, and "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls after three. But what about our favorite artists like Reba McEntire or Chase Rice?

Check out their choices, and be sure to follow along with all our 2018 CMA Awards coverage.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.