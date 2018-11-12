EXCLUSIVE: When Luke Combs Met Tim McGraw During The Bathroom Break

The CMA Awards are where moments are made, history is born, and sometimes where friendships are forged.

For Luke Combs, it is the place where he ran into Tim McGraw on his way to the bathroom and said, "hey man, you're Tim McGraw."

During an attempt to quickly use the bathroom before they announced his category, he ran into the singer in the hallway. Unfortunately he was was short on time and short on words.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Garth Brooks, Thomas Rhett, And More Share Their Go-To Karaoke Song

"He just looked at me, and I just ran to the bathroom and he never said anything" explained the "Hurricane" singer. "We've still never met, so that's the only time I've ever spoken to Tim McGraw. I've never been spoken to by Tim McGraw, but I have spoken to Tim McGraw, and I said that he was Tim McGraw."

"That was probably not my best moment."

Combs will have plenty of chances to better time his bathroom breaks and make new moments at the 2018 CMA Awards. Be sure to keep up with our continuing coverage, and watch the awards live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.