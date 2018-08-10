Kacey Musgraves Pays Tribute To Roger Miller

August 31st several stars will be featured on a tribute album for Country classic Roger Miller.

Eric Church, Brad Paisley, and Willie Nelson are all a part of the all-star outing to honor the Country Music Hall Of Fame member. King Of The Road: A Tribute To Roger Miller is an impressive assembly of talent to salute the singer and songwriter, and includes Kacey Musgraves' cover of “Kansas City Star”.

A mix of new stars and classic voices make up King Of The Road: A Tribute To Roger Miller. You can check out more details here.