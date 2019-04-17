Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Announce They Are Expecting a Baby

The secret is out for Kane Brown.

The newlywed is ready to welcome another member to his entourage, announcing on Monday on Instagram that he and his wife Katelyn Jae are expecting a baby.

"It’s been so hard keeping this a secret" wrote Brown. "But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!"

A few famous friends found their way into the comments to wish Brown and Jae congratulations. "so happy for u guys man" wrote Jason Aldean. "Cant wait to meet that kid."

"I knew after watching Aadyn y'all caught baby fever" added Jimmie Allen about his own 4-year-old son.

Congrats also came from Granger Smith, Taylor Phillips, and Chris Young. Brown and Jae married in Nashville in October of 2018.