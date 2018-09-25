Maren Morris Crashes Niall Horan's Set During Final Tour Stop

The Flicker tour has come to a close for Niall Horan and Maren Morris, but not without one last gram-worthy moment between the two.

At a stop in Tampa, Morris turned Horan's performance of "Slow Hands" into "Big Hands", taking the stage with some oversized Mickey Mouse gloves for some choreographed accompaniment.

"We love you because you’re a true artist" Morris wrote. "You let your light and humor take everyone on a journey each show."

Now with the tour over, Morris is set to head out on vacation with her husband Ryan Hurd. Maren married the singer-songwriter in Nashville in March.

