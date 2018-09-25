Maren Morris Crashes Niall Horan's Set During Final Tour Stop
The "Seeing Blind" singers say goodbye with a laugh
The Flicker tour has come to a close for Niall Horan and Maren Morris, but not without one last gram-worthy moment between the two.
At a stop in Tampa, Morris turned Horan's performance of "Slow Hands" into "Big Hands", taking the stage with some oversized Mickey Mouse gloves for some choreographed accompaniment.
Last night we wrapped the Flicker tour and I got to showcase my one year of dancing experience from the 2nd grade that clearly panned out. -- // @niallhoran , we love you because you’re a true artist and you let your light + humor take everyone on a journey each show. The team you’ve built is magical and was so welcoming to us all summer. Now get some rest! #MORAN
"We love you because you’re a true artist" Morris wrote. "You let your light and humor take everyone on a journey each show."
Now with the tour over, Morris is set to head out on vacation with her husband Ryan Hurd. Maren married the singer-songwriter in Nashville in March.