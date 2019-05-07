Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Brothers Osborne Top the 2019 CMT Music Awards Nominations

Tuesday morning on the Today Show, Carly Pearce revealed the nominations for next month's 2019 CMT Music Awards.

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, and Zac Brown Band all lead the pack with 3 nods each, as Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves, and Jason Aldean also all continue their hot streak with more nominations.

There are also several first time nominees for Performance Of The Year from their work on CMT Crossroads. Boyz II Men, Shawn Mendes, and Gladys Knight have all scored their innaugural nomination.

We will find out who wins Video Of The Year and more when Little Big Town hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards, live from Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on June 5th at 8 PM ET. In the meantime, vote for your favorite here.

You can find the full list of nominations below.

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban featuring Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

Male Video of the Year

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer To You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Locash – “Feels Like A Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

Lanco – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In A Small Town”

Darius Rucker featuring Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight To Hell”

Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert – “Drowns The Whiskey”

Keith Urban featuring Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT Performance of the Year

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)”

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)”