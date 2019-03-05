Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Basically Everyone Is Coming to CMA Fest 2019

The 48th Annual CMA Fest is coming back to Nashville June 6th through the 9th, and the lineup is once again amazing.

On the main stage at Nissan Stadium there's a collection of Country's biggest stars. Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are all scheduled to be a part of the action for the biggest Country music festival in the US.

There's also a Riverfront Stage filled with more outstanding artists throughout the afternoon. Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Devin Dawson, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Scotty McCreery, Carly Pearce, Runaway June, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, and many more are set to get the party going all day long.

Excited to perform at #CMAfest again this year and help support the @CMAFoundation with their mission to shape the next generation through high quality music education! https://t.co/8zPk9aW02G pic.twitter.com/4BApYreVvw — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 5, 2019

Once again, they will be filming CMA Fest for a special on ABC. It's the 16th consecutive year they'll broadcast the event, something no other festival has done.

Outdoor daytime performance on the Riverfront and Forever Country are free and open to everyone, with four-day passes for the nightly stadium show available at CMAfest.com. It's all for a good cause, with ticket proceeds directly benefit music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation.