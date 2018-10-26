Warts And All: Check Out Starbucks' New Witch's Brew Drink For Halloween

There's a frightening new frappuccino available at Starbucks just in time for Halloween.

The company introduced their Witch's Brew drink earlier this week, colored purple with green topping and hydrated green chia seeds. The spooky surprise has a Hocus Pocus flair and a disturbing textures. According to a press release it also includes "a pinch of toad’s breath. A dash of bat warts. A sprinkle of lizard scale."

Take a sip, lift the curse. ✨#WitchsBrewFrappuccino

(US, Canada, & Mexico, while supplies last) pic.twitter.com/h9deYpNdAG — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 25, 2018

The drink is available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for a limited time, and looks to lift the curse...of your thirst.

“We wanted to create a flavor that you might enjoy at a Halloween party,” explains Jennica Robinson from Starbucks beverage development team in the release. “We started with Frappula, which was inspired by an old-school horror movie. Zombie Frappuccino was like the walking dead, a little ghastly. Witch’s Brew is very fun, vibrant, bubbly, the life of the party.”

The reaction has been mixed.

Witch’s Brew frapp review:

9/10 aesthetics

5/10 flavour

7.5/10 spooky pic.twitter.com/z2cn4dwz6L — Lauren Strapagiel -- (@laurenstrapa) October 25, 2018

Oh my god I just got a sample of the Witch’s Brew frapp at Starbucks. Not sure you’re going to make that unicorn magic happen twice here, friends. pic.twitter.com/NaKKi97ibR — Sarah Mackey (@sarahjanet) October 25, 2018

This Witch’s Brew Frappuccino is SO GOOD! It’s creamsicle flavor!! -- (& I normally do not drink Frappuccinos due to the sugar content–this is so worth it though!) @Starbucks #WitchsBrew pic.twitter.com/wJokvIYh01 — Shannon (@Shannon_Ahern) October 25, 2018

If Witch's Brew doesn't seem like your thing, they also have Mummy Cake Pops and Raccoon Sugar Cookies. All for a limited time.