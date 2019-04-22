Who Had the Better Gender Reveal, Brett Young or Dylan Scott?

Both Brett Young and Dylan Scott have a baby on the way, but rather than find out the old-fashioned way, both packed their future into an exploding object and popped their way to an answer.

People just telling you things is so yesterday, and the gender reveal can an important part of any pregnancy. For former baseball player Brett Young and his wife Taylor, the solution was easy. The couple posted a video last week of Young hitting his way to the big reveal.

This is the first child for Brett and Taylor.

It's number two on the way for Dylan Scott and his wife Blair, who went into the backyard for their own reveal on Easter Sunday. As the couple's two-year-old son runs around, Scott pokes a pin into the "Oh Baby" balloon, revealing what's up next.

It looks like everyone is happy with the results, but who had the better reveal? Is it Brett with the bat or Dylan dropping in the pin? Let us know what you think.