We'll Have To Wait A Little Longer For 'Wonder Woman 1984'
The release date has been changed for our favorite hero
The anticipation for the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman has been building since the first film's release, but it appears we'll have to wait a little while longer. The movie's hero, Gal Gadot announced on Monday that the film has been pushed back to a release date of June 2020.
Related: Steve Perry Has Patty Jenkins Surprise Real-Life 'Wonder Woman' Battling Cancer
Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!
✨--♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018
Wonder Woman 1984 will once again be written and directed by Patty Jenkins, starring Gadot and surprisingly Chris Pine reprising his role as Steve Trevor. Also, the sequel will see the addition of Kristen Wiig playing the role of Cheetah. The first film took in a record-breaking $822 million at the box office.
Wonder Woman 1984 #WW84 pic.twitter.com/aFei1Taqrt— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 13, 2018
Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/BCLARdVuTu— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 13, 2018
Filming for Wonder Woman 1984 began in June and is set to wrap in December. Gal Gadot has been very busy training for the role.
I have many talents... -- pic.twitter.com/FzJ99Yk7s8— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 12, 2018