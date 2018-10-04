Police: Michigan Students Given Pot Brownies For Homecoming Votes

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old cheerleader allegedly distributed marijuana-laced brownies at her southwestern Michigan high school in an effort to be voted homecoming queen.

WXMI-TV reports that three brownies recovered from students at Hartford High School have been sent to the state police crime lab for testing. Investigators say nine other confections remain unaccounted for.

According to Hartford police officer Michael Prince, officers learned through a tip that the brownies were taken to the school on Sept. 26. The tipster said some were distributed in goodie bags for the football team, and the leftovers were used for homecoming queen votes.

In letter sent to parents and posted online, Hartford Public Schools administrators said Michigan State Police contacted the school after the tip about the brownies came in on the anonymous OK2SAY hotline. School staff took immediate action, the letter said, launching an investigation and calling local police; and all involved are being dealt with according to district policy.

"We will continue our unwavering commitment to make the safety of our students and staff the top prior, at Hartford Public Schools," the statement continues. "Parents, please take some time tonight to discuss with your children that if any time they become aware of a potential danger to themselves or others, it is their duly to report it immediately."

There have been no arrests in the case. Prince said police plan to interview the suspect and her mother when they return from a trip.

It's unclear if the campaign tactic won her the homecoming crown.