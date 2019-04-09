While ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets Are Going For Thousands, One Michigan Theater Is Selling Them For $3

(99.5 WYCD) -- "Avengers: Endgame" could be considered one of the most highly anticipated movies of all time as it wraps up the Marvel Cinematic Universe that was launched in 2008 with "Iron Man."

The movie will be released on Friday, April 26 with many theaters showing the movie Thursday night. Tickets went on sale at the beginning of the month, and sales are already shattering records.

Those lucky enough to survive the long wait times are hoping to cash in on the ticket frenzy. Tickets for the opening weekend are selling on eBay for up to $20,000 with most of them being listed for around a $100.00.

However, one movie theater in Crystal, Michigan is doing the opposite.

The Crystal Box Office Theatre in mid-Michigan is selling opening day tickets for only $3.

According to its website, The Crystal Box Office Theatre was built in 1947. When it was built, children's tickets were 9 cents and adult tickets were 35 cents.

The theater 's weekday and matinee prices are $3 and Friday, Saturday, Sunday prices are $5.

And if you want a snack? That is also budget-friendly.

The soda is made locally and sold for $2.50. A large popcorn will cost you $3 and candy boxes are $2.

Movie-goers will be able to purchase their tickets at the ticket window on the sidewalk.

"Tickets are purchased the same way they were in 1947," the theater said in a post on Facebook.

The first showing of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Crystal Box Office will be on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. After that there will be three showings on Friday and Saturday opening weekend and two on Sunday.