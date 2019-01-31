Michigan Pharmacist Delivering Medicine By Snowmobile to Snowed-In Clients

(99.5 WYCD) -- As the polar vortex continues to keep the midwest in much of a deep freeze this week, one Michigan pharmacy is making sure their customers get the medicine they need - no matter what the weather is like.

Andrea Cusack, a pharmacist at Lake Odessa Pharmacy typically delivers prescriptions for her customers in the small community located between Grand Rapids and Lansing. But when the weather doesn't cooperate (like it hasn't been this week), Cusack knew they would have to get creative if their customers were going to get their meds.

"Blood pressure, diabetes meds, you do not want to stop those," Cusack told WILX."You want to take those continuously."

With so much snow covering the road, Cusack says she enlisted the help of her 15-year-old son to fire the snowmobile so they could make some special deliveries.

Cusack's husband shared a photo of the two on Facebook while they were leaving to make their deliveries.

"Interesting night! I made it home to see a local pharmacist leaving on her next delivery. Appears we have a new addition to Lake Odessa Pharmacy’s delivery service!" Cusack wrote on Monday.