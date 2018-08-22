Michigan is one of the most internet obsessed states, according to this study

(WYCD) - When’s the last time you checked your phone? If you’re like most Americans, probably within the last 5 minutes, because the internet can be addicting!

Which is why researchers for AT&T have curated a new report to identify the states that are most obsessed with the internet.

As it turns out, Michiganders rank pretty high on the obsession scale.

The state of Michigan is ranked among the top 5 states that are obsessed with the internet; Oregon, New Jersey, and Texas ranked above Michigan. Indiana rounded out the top five.

The rankings of the different states are determined by five key factors:

Proprietary data on how likely a household is to be a heavy internet user (40%)

Percent of driving time spent distracted (20%)

Growth in online spending per person compared to the median income by state from 2016 to 2017 (20%)

Internet searches for “phone addiction” and “internet addiction” over the past year (10%)

Percentage of the state’s population over thirteen with an Instagram account in 2016 (10%)

States with a higher score are more likely to be heavy internet users. While this study can provide interesting insights into different states, it’s not meant in any way to provide clinical or professional insights.

For a full list of states who are the least obsessed states, and for more information on this report, just click here.