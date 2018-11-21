Michigan State Police Increase Patrols Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Extra police will be out on the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend -- one of the deadliest holidays in Michigan for traffic crashes.

Beginning Wednesday and running through Sunday, Nov. 25, troopers across the state will conduct high-visibility enforcement focused on impaired driving, seat belt use, careless driving and speeding.

"We want everyone to make it to their Thanksgiving destination safely," Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP, said in a statement. "Buckle up, put your phone down and always designate a sober driver, and if you see emergency vehicles or other workers on the side of the road, please slow down and give a lane."

Thanksgiving is a particularly deadly holiday on Michigan roads. In 2017, there were 11 fatalities during the holiday period. Out of the 11 fatalities, two were pedestrians, three were passengers and six crashes involved alcohol.