Michigan Weatherman Unleashes Epic Rant [VIDEO]

(WYCD) Spring hasn’t been the greatest so far in Michigan and FOX 17 WXMI Meteorologist Garry Frank has been hearing about it.

And Tuesday, he’d had enough.

https://youtu.be/rdsABjAP8Yg

In the video, Frank let loose on his coworkers by mocking when they complained about the seven-day forecast.

He then proceeds to make up a few temperatures while seeming very irritated.

The best part comes near then end when the Robb Westaby attempts to follow with Traffic.