Michigan Weatherman Unleashes Epic Rant [VIDEO]
He is fed up with you complaining about the cold weather
April 12, 2018
(WYCD) Spring hasn’t been the greatest so far in Michigan and FOX 17 WXMI Meteorologist Garry Frank has been hearing about it.
And Tuesday, he’d had enough.
In the video, Frank let loose on his coworkers by mocking when they complained about the seven-day forecast.
He then proceeds to make up a few temperatures while seeming very irritated.
The best part comes near then end when the Robb Westaby attempts to follow with Traffic.