Michigan's Longest Zip Line Opens This Weekend

(WYCD) - Adventure seekers have a new attraction to check out in metro Detroit.

Michigan's longest zip line is opening at Camp Dearborn in Milford this Saturday. The zip line is just over 1,400 feet, making for a thrilling ride above land and water.

According to WWJ Newsradio 950, riders will go up a six-story tower on Elm Circle, which is the highest point in the park, and zip line across the Main Beach over Lake #1 to the landing platform.

"Riders will go probably 30 to 35 miles an hour and it probably takes about 40 seconds to go across the zip line to the other side. It gives you amazing views of the park, over the beach and over the water," Camp Manager Jason Spiller told WWJ's Beth Fisher.

You don't have to be camping to take a ride on the zip line -- though it is a bit cheaper. Tickets for overnight campers are $13 per ride or three rides for $30. Tickets for visitors are $15 per ride or three rides for $40.

Riders have to be at least 8-years-old and 75 pounds.

Camp Dearborn is located at 1700 General Motors Road. For more information, visit campdearborn.com.