Mickey Shaped Ice Cream Bars Coming to Grocery Stores

Out of the park and into your home

January 17, 2019
Features

One of the most popular treats at Walt Disney World is coming to a grocery store near you. 

In honor of Mickey's 90th birthday Nestle and Disney have partnered together to bring a six count, smaller version of the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream bars outside the parks and into your homes. 

Would you buy #MickeyBars if they were at your grocery store?! -- Yup! Thanks to the main mouse turning 90, we may get to have Mickey Premium Bars at home. . In February 2019 you may start seeing these little beauties show up in your grocer’s freezer. ❤️ . Thanks to @lovethemousetravel for the news! #disney #disneyfood #disneysnacks #wdw #disneyland #disneyfan

A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on

They'll start showing up in stores this February, but no word yet on how long they will be available for. 

A list of stores carrying the bars has not yet been released.

Entertainment
Mickey Mouse
Disney