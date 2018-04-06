Midland To Play At 2018 Armada Fair

99.5 WYCD welcomes Midland at the 146th annual Armada Fair on Aug. 13, the first full day of the 2018 fair.

This year's fair will run August 13-19.

Midland is a Texas trio made up of singer Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy and bill themselves as “the embodiment of Seventies California country, all smooth Eagles harmonies and heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics.”

With one studio album under its belt, Midland is known for the hit songs "Drinkin' Problem" and "Make a Little." The band is a first-time nominee in three categories at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards for new vocal duo/group of the year, vocal group of the year, and single record of the year for "Drinkin' Problem."

The show is free with paid admission into the fair. The fair will also be selling a $10 VIP infield armband.

Want to get your tickets now? From now until Aug. 12, pre-sale tickets can be purchased at armadafair.org. Tickets are $8 for adults (age 13+) and $2 for children (ages 9-12). Children under 8 years old are free.

Once the pre-sale is over on Aug. 13, tickets for adults will be bumped up to $10. Ticket prices for children remain the same.

The Armada Fair is a "true country fair" with carnival rides, food, animals, a refreshment tent, exhibits, antiques, free children activities, vendors, livestock sale, eating contests, entertainment, ...and much more!

Other Armada Fair deals include:

Military Apprecaition Day

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Free Admission with Valid ID

Senior Day

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

$8 Admission (62+)

For more information about the 2018 Armada Fair, go to armadafair.org.