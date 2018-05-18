Midland Releases Video For 'Burn Out' [WATCH]

Midland released their new music video Friday for "Burn Out," the third single from their 2017 debut On The Rocks.

While the Midland boys play on a small stage in the center of the room, "Burn Out" follows a bartender and her drunken, cheating boyfriend.

Video of Midland - Burn Out

It was shot in the "World's Largest Honky Tonk," the sprawling Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth.

99.5 WYCD will welcome Midland at the 146th annual Armada Fair on Aug. 13, the first full day of the 2018 fair.