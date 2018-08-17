Midland Reveal Their Nicknames

The guys in Midland have a bunch of nicknames for each other, but they’re not necessarily going to share what they mean. It seems Cameron Duddy is known as “Spam,” and Jess Carson is known as “Latte,” thanks to his love of lattes.

But it’s Mark Wystrach who has the oddest name, “Involuntary Deputy Air Marshal Randall Shtorm,” or “Randall Shtorm” for short.

“They’re a way that you cut and burn a lot of times, is just by cracking jokes,” Mark explains, “And it’s a lot of fun, man, and if you’re not having fun, why the hell are you doing it?”