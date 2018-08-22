'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Checks Into Rehab After His Latest Arrest

(WYCD) - Shaun Weiss, the actor who played Goldberg, the goalie in the Mighty Ducks films franchise, revealed he had checked into rehab after he was arrested after appearing high on drugs.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old actor was arrested for public intoxication. Although he spent a few hours in police custody, he was set free and with no formal charge on his record. Now Weiss, in an attempt to turn his life around, has just announced he will be entering rehab for his problems, as TMZ points out.

“At this time, in an effort to break free from the self destructive patterns of behavior and drug abuse that have landed me at rock bottom, (to be real… BELOW rock bottom. Even rock bottom is like ‘holy sh!t, how’d you get all the way down there?’) I have checked in to a well regarded, long term rehabilitation center,” Weiss wrote in a lengthy, and at times humorous, message posted on Facebook.

“I have surrendered to the reality that without immediate treatment my life is in eminant danger,” he added, recognizing the grave impact of his bad habits. “My spirit was until recently depleted, weak and shrouded by darkness has been renewedby the overwhelming out-pouring of love and support from fans of my early work as an actor.”

Weiss also took the time to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support he’s gotten from Ducks fans far and wide:

“I hear stories about how much Heavyweights or the Ducks movies impacted their lives or helped them through hard times or just made them laugh over and over. Such a testament to all the blood, sweat and tears everybody put into those flicks during that magical time over 20 years ago. Please believe how medicinal these personal exchanges are for me. Even if you think I’m the knuckle-puck guy or the fat kid from ‘Hook’. In the midst of my most challenging times your support is giving me the strength I need to embark down the long road to recovery.”

In further thanking his supporters, Weiss managed to slip in a silly reference to the Ducks’ secret weapon on the ice: “(Self…please, DO NOT type the next line)” before writing this, “Guys, you ARE the wind beneath my wings. (OMG… you went there. A flying V/ Duck refference ON TOP of a throw-back to classic Bette Midler?… you promised you’d be sober when you wrote this…).”

“In closing, I AM going to recover. I’m determined to return to my old self. My mind is set on health and well being,” he wrote. “To all bridges burned; those who I have: lied to, taken advantage of, manipulated for selfish gains, stolen from… then led the search to help you find what I stole… Relax, I’ll buy you a new one. JUST KIDDING!”

Weiss added he wasn’t asking for forgiveness or a second chance, but for “prayers.”

He also thanked his Mighty Ducks costar Aaron Lohr “for driving me to rehab” as well as his friends and family.

The actor was arrested Aug. 4 in Oroville, California, after police found him allegedly high on drugs and acting bizarrely with a flashlight, according to PEOPLE.

Weiss was found with three other individuals who police said were “behaving erratically with flashlights.”

The actor was held behind bars for a few hours until he sobered up and then was released without charges, Lt. Chris Nicodemus told PEOPLE, which is a “routine” occurrence in public intoxication arrests in California.

That was not Weiss’ first drug arrest. He was charged with misdemeanor meth possession in California in 2017 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to E! News.

Read Weiss' entire post below.