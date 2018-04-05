Miller's Bar Makes List Of Best Burger Joints In U.S.

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- A Dearborn restaraunt is getting recognized for serving up a tasty burger.

Thrillest, a food and entertainment website, listed Miller's Bar as one of "The 31 Best Burger Joints In America."

The review of the bar, written by Thrillist senior editor Andy Kryza, was glowing:

In the years since 1947, a lot has changed in the Detroit area, but through thick and thin, one thing has remained a constant: the burger at Miller’s Bar. You want some fancy burger variant? Go to Redcoat, yuppie. Here you get a perfectly cooked medium burger with a slab of Velveeta and white onions stacked on a steamed bun that barely holds its own against the cascade of magnificent juice and cheese product that erupts with each bite. It’s served “commando style” on wax paper at a joint where you order at the bar and nobody keeps track of what you had. They still have the honor system. And they still don’t take kindly to stupid questions. Nor do they have to. When you’ve spent the better part of a century adhering unflinchingly to what you’ve been doing right all along, you do things as you please.

Don't forget to bring cash if you plan to visit. (23700 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124)

Also receiving a mention in the review was Redcoat Tavern in Royal Oak, an option for anyone looking for a "fancy burger variant," according Kryza.