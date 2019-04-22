Are You Using The Most Hacked Password?

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you're one of the over 23 million known people that use "123456" as a password online, you've got the most hacked password in the world, according to a cybersecurity firm in the U.K. Four other passwords that are easily hacked are "12345678", "password", "111111" and "qwerty".

Even names are pretty common passwords. The most common names used are Ashley followed by Michael, Daniel, Jessica and Charlie. The most used band name for a password? Blink-182.

Experts say you have a better chance of protecting yourself online if you use a password with three random but memorable words.