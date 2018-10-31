Did This Kid Win Halloween After Dressing Up As Member Of Brothers Osborne?
October 31, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- Halloween has been won. There's no need to dress up because a kid from Minnesota beat us all.
A young Brothers Osborne fan was asked on stage at the group's show this past Friday in the Twin Cities after something caught their eye.
It was revealed the kid in the crowd had dressed up for the occassion by looking like guitarist John Osborne!
Check out the photos below.
This kid’s going places. pic.twitter.com/zGcTFAJp9W— Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) October 27, 2018
@gregoryyrosss19 found the perfect #Halloween costume for tonight's @brothersosborne show @PalaceStPaul 10/26/18 #TheFamily pic.twitter.com/HjdoJUtumX— BROS 3 Days Ago------ (@RossMike15) October 27, 2018