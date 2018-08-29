Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker Split Because He 'Broke Her Rules': Report

(99.5 WYCD) - After months of ups and downs in their roller-coaster relationship, Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker have called it quits.

Last week, the country superstar revealed in an interview with The Tennessean that she and the Turnpike Troubadours singer, both 34, recently broke up, but the reason behind the split was unknown.

Now, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Felker crossed lines that caused their relationship to end.

“I don’t think it was a dramatic split, but he knew what he was ‘allowed’ to do based on her rules and he broke them,” says the source. “He did something that he knew she wasn’t going to approve of, she assumed he did it and he didn’t deny it.”

In May, Lambert and Felker’s relationship took off after he opened with his band on her Livin’ Like Hippies tour in early February, just months before her split from boyfriend Anderson East was revealed in early April.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said to The Tennessean. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Felker and Lambert’s relationship was a surprise to everyone, including his estranged wife Staci Nelson, 33, whom sources previously said he “ghosted” and then blindsided with his sudden divorce filing in mid-February — 15 days after he met Lambert in person for the first time.

On Aug. 17, an insider confirmed to PEOPLE that Felker and Nelson’s divorce was finalized.