Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bringing 'The Bandwagon Tour' to DTE

(WYCD) Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will bring their "The Bandwagon Tour" with special guests Turnpike Troubadours & Tenille Townes to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, August 24 at 7pm.

Tickets ($29 and four-packs at $92 on the United Shore lawn and $53.75, $68.75 and $88.75 in the pavilion) go on sale Friday, April 20 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Lambert is the reigning, eight-time consecutive ACM Female Vocalist of the Year. She took home the award for female vocalist of the year last night at the 53rd awards show along with the award for song of the year for "Tin Man."

Between Lambert and Little Big Town, they have a total of 36 ACM Awards, 21 Country Music Awards, and four Grammy's.