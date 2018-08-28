Admedia, Inc

Miranda Lambert Confirms A New Pistol Annies Record To Release This Fall

August 28, 2018
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) - If you ask Miranda Lambert, new Pistol Annies music is coming this fall.

In an interview with Time, Lambert reveals that the trio are plotting a fall release of an album packed with honest storytelling.

"I think it's the best writing we’ve ever done," she admits. "We’ve lived a lot of life since our last record. I think it’s three girls telling our story very bravely."

Sangin’ some songs. #staytuned #hollerannie #lonestarannie #hippieannie

A post shared by Pistol Annies (@pistolannies) on

Tags: 
Pistol Annies
miranda lambert
Pistol Annies New Music