Miranda Lambert Dumps Salad On Woman During Argument: Report

(99.5 WYCD) -- Things apparently got heated between Miranda Lambert and another patron at a Nashville-area restaurant on Sunday (Feb. 10).

“The House That Built Me” singer was dining with her mother and a family friend at the Stoney River Steakhouse when an older man started the fight, TMZ reported.

The celebrity gossip site reports the man had begun the altercation with Lambert’s male friend in the men’s restroom over a statement about millennials and their cellphones. When the man later approached Lambert’s table and started screaming.

Witnesses tell TMZ that the two-time Grammy Award "had to be held back" after she began to get riled up and started making angry comments of her own to the man who had started the argument. The situation culminated in Lambert walking over to the man's wife, engaging in an argument with her and finally throwing a salad in the woman's lap, TMZ states.

Police responded to a call at the restaurant about two men fighting, but Lambert’s party had gone by the time authorities arrived, according to the outlet. Officers reportedly didn’t file a report of the incident.

Lambert and the restaurant did not immediately respond to TMZ's request for comment.