Watch Miranda Lambert Boot Fan Out Of Pistol Annies Concert

(99.5 WYCD) -- Miranda Lambert isn't going to let anyone disrespect her or her fellow Pistol Annies bandmates.

The trio was performing at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on October 25th when an overzealous fan refused to return to her seat.

After the woman was asked several times to leave the stage-area, Lambert unhooked her guitar mid-song and helped the security guards escort her out.

"Alright, I'm not gonna have you stealing our show tonight. You're gonna have to go sit down," she says as the crowd cheers. You can watch it all go down in the video above. "This is our night right here, sorry."