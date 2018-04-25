Miranda Lambert Linked To A New Man

It looks like Miranda Lambert didn’t stay single for long...

According to “Us Weekly,” the singer is currently dating musician Evan Felker of the group Turnpike Troubadours.

Felker’s group is currently opening up for Miranda on her tour, and a source insists, “They are very much involved,” noting they “started spending a lot more time together while on the road,” and things just “happened.”

All of this allegedly went down while Miranda was still dating Anderson East, but insiders insist they have since broken up. Felker was actually married to wife Staci Nelson when he went out on tour with Miranda, but the pair is now estranged. “Staci had no other choice but to file for divorce,” an insider shares. “She was devastated,” although another source says Felker filed for divorce in February, before his wife did.

Source: Us Weekly